We should target $1 bn organic product export by 2030: Piyush Goyal
Business Standard

Excise case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning

'I have written to the CBI and asked for time for February last week as I am finalising the budget of Delhi and it is a crucial time'

Topics
Manish Sisodia | CBI | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged the CBI to defer his questioning till the last week of February in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case as he is busy finalising the city budget.

Sisodia had been called for questioning on Sunday in connection with the case, nearly three months after a charge sheet was filed in the matter, officials said.

The AAP leader has not been named as an accused in the charge sheet as the investigation against him and other suspects is still going on.

"I have written to the CBI and asked for time for February last week as I am finalising the budget of Delhi and it is a crucial time. I have told them that I will come after the last week of February," he told reporters.

It's my duty as finance minister to present the budget on time and I have been working 24 hours for it. I have requested the CBI to allow me to come after the last week of February and answer all their questions, he told reporters.

The deputy chief minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government, who also held the charge of the Excise department, was earlier questioned on October 17 last year and his home and bank lockers were also searched in connection with the case.

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 10:17 IST

