Air India Express flight to Dubai diverts to Muscat due to burning smell

An flight to Dubai from Calicut was diverted to Muscat owing to a burning smell.

The incident happened on Saturday night.

It is said the burning smell was from one of the vents in the aircraft's galley.

As a result, the pilots diverted the flight to Muscat and had a safe landing.

Further details are awaited

--IANS

vj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)