Air India Express flight to Dubai diverts to Muscat due to burning smell

An Air India Express flight to Dubai from Calicut was diverted to Muscat owing to a burning smell.
The incident happened on Saturday night.
It is said the burning smell was from one of the vents in the aircraft's galley.
As a result, the pilots diverted the flight to Muscat and had a safe landing.
Further details are awaited
