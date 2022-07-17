Ahead of Presidential elections, BJP MLAs moved to Bengaluru hotel

-
ALSO READ
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
Droupadi Murmu meets JMM, NDA leaders, seeks support for prez poll
Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in Prez polls
BSP extends support to the BJP-led NDA's Prez candidate Droupadi Murmu
-
Ahead of the July 18 Presidential elections, the Karnataka BJP MLAs have been shifted to a private hotel here on Saturday evening. Following the directives of the party high command, BJP chief whip M Satish Reddy asked MLAs to remain in the hotel until Monday morning before leaving for Vidhana Soudha to vote.
"High command wants to send out a message of how serious our party is about Droupadi Murmu's candidature," a BJP MLA said.
State BJP unit has organised a mock voting drill for the MLAs on Sunday. Three persons, who were trained at a party session in Delhi on how voters should go about their exercise, will conduct the drill on Sunday here, sources said.
In June, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Election of the 16th President of India. The polls will be held on July 18. The counting will be taken up on July 21. The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24.
The President is elected by an electoral college comprising elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. It also includes the Legislative Assemblies of Delhi and Puducherry.
Voting for the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6. The BJP-led NDA has named tribal leader Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate. Also in the running is joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.
Earlier in the day, the BJP named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the NDA's vice presidential candidate.
Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda held a dinner meeting with party MPs and asked them to ensure 100 per cent voting in the upcoming presidential election, sources said. Nadda also instructed the MPs to take care that no mistake is made while casting votes in the presidential and vice presidential polls, they said.
The BJP president asked the MPs to come prepared for the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 18 and avoid taking leave during the session.
Also, the Aam Aadmi Party said that they will extend their support to the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential elections which will take place in the country. "AAP will support Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. We respect Droupadi Murmu, but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha," AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU