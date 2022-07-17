Assam reports 672 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

-
-
Assam registered a nearly 5 per cent fall in new COVID-19 cases with 672 more people testing positive, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.
One person each died in Charaideo and Kamrup Metropolitan districts due to COVID-19 on Saturday, the NHM bulletin said.
With this, 7,997 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, including 1,347 with co-morbidities.
The state's positivity rate also decreased to 10.5 per cent as new cases were detected after testing 6,400 samples.
Assam had recorded 706 cases and 11.15 per cent positivity rate on Friday.
Kamrup Metropolitan district, which comprises Guwahati, reported 62 fresh cases. It has recorded a total of 1,58,609 cases so far.
Baksa reported 67 new COVID-19 patients, followed by 55 in Dibrugarh and 51 in Dhubri, the bulletin said.
At present, the state has a total of 3,896 active cases.
The state has recorded 7,29,994 COVID-19 cases so far.
The NHM said that the number of recoveries declined by over 71 per cent to 208 persons on Saturday from 721 people on Friday. So far, 7,18,101 COVID-19 patients have recovered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
