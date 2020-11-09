Air quality dips further in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon

-
ALSO READ
Need to strictly enforce laws, SOPs to curb pollution: Air quality panel
Pollution hangs over Delhi as farm stubble fires rage; AQI worsens
Genset ban to CPCB vigil: What changes as Delhi moves to curb pollution
Visibility reduces as air quality turns 'severe' in parts of Delhi
Govt's war against winter smog in Delhi: Action plan and other key updates
-
Air quality dipped further in National Capital Region's Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon on Monday, staying in the "severe" category which affects even healthy people, according to a government agency.
Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained high in the five satellite cities of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Monday was482 in both Gurgaon as well as Ghaziabad followed by 478 in Greater Noida,477 in Noida and 456 in Faridabad,according to the CPCB's Sameer app.
It was 456 in Ghaziabad, 440 in Greater Noida,434 in Gurgaon, 428 in Noida and 426 in Faridabad at the same time on Sunday.
PM 2.5 and PM 10 were the prominent pollutants in these neighbouring cities of Delhi, where the average AQI remained at 477 on Monday, according to the app.
The CPCB states that an AQI in the "severe" category "affects" healthy people and "seriously impacts" those with existing diseases.
The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.
Amid deteriorating air quality, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a "total ban" on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU