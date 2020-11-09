DMK chief Stalin writes to US vice-president elect Kamala Harris in Tamil

-
ALSO READ
Mother instilled in me core value of America, says Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris says she had to do something when 'so much is on the line'
Mother instilled in me core values of America, says Kamala Harris
My mom would be proud of my nomination, would say beat Trump: Kamala Harris
Tamil Nadu village prays for Kamala Harris' victory in US elections
-
DMK president M K Stalin on
Monday wrote to US vice-president elect Kamala Harris in Tamil recalling her links to Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence that she would bring more laurels to America during her tenure.
Wishing and greeting her with 'Vanakkam,' Stalin said it was a matter of pride for the state's people that America's first woman vice-president has a link to Tamil Nadu as her mother hailed from the state.
He said he chose to write in Tamil since it would bring more happiness to her, the mother tongue of her mother Shymala Gopalan Harris.
Her victory has given the Dravidian movement a sense of confidence, which believed in an egalitarian society and gender equality, he said in the letter, a copy of which was also posted on his Facebook page.
The DMK chief said Harris's victory through hard work and her outlook has proved that a woman with Tamil roots is qualified to govern even the United States of America.
"Let your tenure bring more laurels to America and herald the pride of Tamil heritage to the world," he said adding Tamil Nadu looked forward to her visit.
He expressed his happiness over her election and lauded her for her victory.
Kamala Harris's mother Shyamala Gopalan's family hails from Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur District.
The ancestral villages of Kamala Harris on Sunday erupted in joy over the Democrat Senator's elevation and ushered in an early Deepavali with firecrackers and sweets to celebrate her win.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU