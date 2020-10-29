Visibility reduces as air quality turns 'severe' in parts of Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AIQ recorded at 254
Delhi air quality continues to be 'very poor', likely to improve on Oct 26
Genset ban to CPCB vigil: What changes as Delhi moves to curb pollution
Delhi's pollution levels worsen, air quality still in 'poor' category
Delhi: People's health at risk as AQI deteriorates to 'severe' category
-
The air in the national capital on Thursday further deteriorated with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 401 in Anand Vihar, 405 in Alipur, and 410 in Wazirpur, all three in the "severe" category as per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.
The AQI stood at 376 in RK Puram, 384 in ITO, 311 in Lodhi Road, and 387 in Punjabi Bagh, all four in the "very poor" category as per DPCC data.
The national capital witnessed a thin layer of smog this morning, reducing visibility in various parts of the city. Amid the rise in pollution levels here, people are also experiencing problems with breathing.
According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.
An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.
Amid the rise in pollution levels, people are having problems with breathing and some children have started facing throat problems due to contaminated air.
Recently, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has issued directions to implementing agencies including State Pollution Control Boards, construction agencies, municipal bodies, traffic police and transport department of Delhi and NCR for strict action against air polluting activities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU