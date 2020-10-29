Visibility reduces as air quality turns 'severe' in parts of Delhi

The air in the capital on Thursday further deteriorated with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 401 in Anand Vihar, 405 in Alipur, and 410 in Wazirpur, all three in the "severe" category as per the Control Committee (DPCC) data.

The AQI stood at 376 in RK Puram, 384 in ITO, 311 in Lodhi Road, and 387 in Punjabi Bagh, all four in the "very poor" category as per DPCC data.

The capital witnessed a thin layer of smog this morning, reducing visibility in various parts of the city. Amid the rise in pollution levels here, people are also experiencing problems with breathing.

According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Amid the rise in pollution levels, people are having problems with breathing and some children have started facing throat problems due to contaminated air.

Recently, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has issued directions to implementing agencies including State Pollution Control Boards, construction agencies, municipal bodies, traffic police and transport department of Delhi and NCR for strict action against air polluting activities.

