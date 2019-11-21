Air quality in Delhi-NCR turns 'very poor', likely to worsen on Friday

in Delhi and nearby areas entered the "very poor" category on Thursday and is likely to turn "severe" over the next two days due to prevailing calm winds and increased incidents of farm fires.

The capital's index (AQI) was 312 at 7 am on Thursday, up from 304 at 4 pm on Wednesday, according to government's monitoring and forecasting service SAFAR. It said the air quality in Delhi may enter the severe category in some parts of Delhi by Friday.

Greater Noida (340) and Noida (320) also recorded their AQI in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

The smoke from stubble burning accounted for 14 per cent of on Wednesday. It is likely to dip to 7 per cent n Thursday.

Weather experts said a fresh western disturbance is expected to increase the wind speed and improve ventilation which will help bring down pollution levels.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Parliamentary panel on urban development was held on Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss ways to check in Delhi.

The Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed all state pollution control boards to install assessed air quality monitoring stations within a year and submit quarterly progress reports to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Officials from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Central Pollution board were present in the meeting along with 23 members of Parliament.