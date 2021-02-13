Air slips to 'severe' levels in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida

The average slipped to reach severe levels in Ghaziabad while it was recorded as very poor in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad,according to data issued by a government agency on Saturday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pmon Saturday was 401 in Ghaziabad, 386 in Noida, 363 in Greater Noida, 362 in Faridabad and 310 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Friday it was 372 in Ghaziabad, 363 in Noida, 352 in Greater Noida, 326 in Faridabad and 347 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in thesevere category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while very poor may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure



The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and have four such stations while Greater and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)