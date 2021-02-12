Air pollution kills 64,000 people a year in England: Parliamentary report

-
ALSO READ
Plastic burning a key reason behind poor visibility in Delhi: IIT study
'Without legal mandate, funding & coordination, clean air plans won't work'
Improving India's air may prevent 7% of pregnancy losses: Lancet
Air sensing technology reveals adverse impact of smog in Delhi
SC asks Centre to come out with concrete steps to deal with stubble burning
-
Around 64,000 deaths a year in England are linked to air pollution, with disadvantaged communities hit the most, a new British parliamentary report revealed on Thursday.
Published by the House of Commons (lower house of the British parliament) Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, the report called on the British government to address alarming levels of poor air quality in England, highlighting a strong and established case for tackling air pollution, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Warning of air pollution's deadliness and its disproportionate impact on disadvantaged communities, members of the committee reaffirmed that improving air quality should be at the core of the post-pandemic rebuilding.
The report also urged the government to set tougher targets to lower air pollution if it hopes to reduce the health inequalities laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the most disadvantaged communities who contribute the least to air pollution suffer the most from its effects.
It also raised concerns that the government's current Clean Air Strategy "lacks the ambition" to fully address the challenges posed by poor air quality.
"In rebuilding after the pandemic, we have a moral duty to put improving air quality at its core. While the Clean Air Strategy is a step in the right direction, the government needs to be more ambitious," said Chair of the committee Neil Parish.
In January 2019, the British government announced the Clean Air Strategy setting out plans to meet ambitious legally binding international targets to reduce emission of the five most damaging air pollutants by 2030.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU