India implementing its climate pledges well before time, says Javadekar

-
ALSO READ
India not responsible for climate change, says Prakash Javadekar
India only country to keep commitments on climate change: Javadekar
Hear the drumbeat, it is green
Functions must not disturb citizens' right to clean environment: NGT
Prakash Javadekar flags off 50 CPCB teams to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
-
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said India is leading from the front and implementing all its climate pledges well before time.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the World Sustainable Summit, held virtually and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Javadekar said India has reduced emission intensity and increased forest cover under the leadership of its prime minister.
Four international reports say that India, under Modi, is leading from the front and implementing all its pledges well before time. We have reduced emission intensity, increased forest cover and given a new target for restoration of degraded land and 450-gigawatt target of renewable energy will be achieved. This is our country's ethos, he said.
He said Modi brought on the international table for the first time the issues of lifestyle and climate justice.
I presented his wonderful book titled 'Convenient Action'. World is talking about inconvenient truth, but the answer is convenient action. I gifted this book to all dignitaries in Paris," Javadekar said.
"In the same conference, PM launched international solar alliance, coalition of disaster resilient infrastructure and mission innovation. These three initiatives were also picked up very well through out the world. India is implementing its pledges, he said.
The three-day Summit convened on the theme 'Redefining Our Common Future: A Safe and Secure Environment for All'.
The annual meeting will engage with topworldleaders on shaping the energy and climate agenda ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, UK.
The virtual inaugural session was attended by Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Republic of Maldives and Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU