AirAsia to resume flights connecting India with Malaysia, Thailand

-
ALSO READ
AirAsia announces reduced excess baggage charges for domestic flights
Malaysia's AirAsia Group restructures its huge Airbus plane order
AirAsia India says paid all dues to Airports Authority from Sep 2021
Over 35,000 displaced in Malaysia's 7 states due to floods after heavy rain
Thai economic recovery to continue but still fragile: Central bank minutes
-
AirAsia on Wednesday said it is resuming flights connecting India with Malaysia and Thailand from this month.
After two years of coronavirus-induced suspension, India resumed regular international flights on March 27.
In a press release, Malaysian carrier AirAsia said flights will gradually resume on six routes between India and Malaysia.
While the flights on Bengaluru-Kuala Lumpur and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur routes began on April 1, the flight on the Tiruchirapalli-Kuala Lumpur route began on April 5, it mentioned.
The flights on Kochi-Kuala Lumpur, Kolkata-Kuala Lumpur and Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur routes will commence from April 18, April 23 and May 1, respectively, it noted.
The Malaysian carrier said flights on five India-Thailand routes will begin in May.
The flights on Bengaluru-Bangkok, Chennai-Bangkok, Kolkata-Bangkok, Kochi-Bangkok and Jaipur Bangkok will commence on May 4, May 4, May 2, May 1 and May 1, respectively, it mentioned.
AirAsia is different from AirAsia India airline, which is based out of India and owned by the Tata group.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU