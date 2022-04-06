Live: India condemns Bucha killings, Sri Lanka MPs seek interim govt

- Traffic at Indian ports jumps after trouble in the Colombo port
Journalists take pictures next to a mass grave in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Live news updates: India condemned on Tuesday the "deeply disturbing" reports of civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation of Russian war crimes.
"The situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement since the Council last discussed the issue. The security situation has only deteriorated, as well as its humanitarian consequences," T S Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, told a meeting of the UN Security Council.
Ukraine's president addressed the Council on Tuesday after even more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently withdrew from. Western nations expelled dozens more of Moscow's diplomats and proposed further sanctions as part of efforts to punish Russia for what they say are war crimes.
A group of Sri Lankan governing party lawmakers called Tuesday for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continued to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet resigned Sunday night after thousands of people defied a state of emergency and curfew and joined street protests denouncing the government. The president and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continue to hold onto power, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire, the AP reported.
