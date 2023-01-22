JUST IN
Some people consider BBC above SC: Rijiju on documentary on Gujarat riots
National Investigation Agency team visits Narwal twin-blast site in J-K
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, no damage reported
Prez Droupadi Murmu to confer national award on 11 children Monday
Before last pre-general election Budget, PM convenes Council of Ministers
Wrestling Federation's general council meeting in Ayodhya called off
Manik Saha holds campaign in Agartala, says people have faith in BJP
Mumbai's air quality index in 'poor' category, Delhi at 'very poor'
343 infrastructure projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.5 lakh crore
India records 140 new coronavirus cases, active tally climbs to 1,960
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Some people consider BBC above SC: Rijiju on documentary on Gujarat riots
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Akhilesh Yadav lauds Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on initiating caste survey

'The rights of the constitution can be given to different castes and communities only when their count is known'

Topics
Akhilesh Yadav | Nitish Kumar | Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for initiating the caste survey saying that the British too had thought in 1931 about the move, which alone could ensure the development of all castes.

Talking to reporters at Janeshwar Mishra Park, named after the party member and former MP, Yadav said, "The caste survey is not made today. The British had thought that a caste survey should be done in 1931. The rights of the constitution can be given to different castes and communities only when their count is known."

"I appreciate and congratulate Bihar Chief Minister for this," he said, after paying his tributes to Mishra.

He said that his party has been demanding such a survey for long, and that he too had during his election rallies promised to initiate it within three months of formation of government.

About his recent Telengana visit, Yadav said he had gone there at the invitation of Telangana Chief Minister, who had invited several other CMs too.

On BJP he said, the party's days in the state are numbered. "I want to say today, when their state executive is sitting, that only 398 days are left."

"Be it poor or anyone else, no one can expect justice today. The rights that democracy and the constitution have given us, those rights are also being snatched away. BJP is deliberately taking decisions that benefit a handful of industrialists. It is promoting its men in all institutions," he said.

On Janeshwar Mishra, he said, "We are remembering Janeshwar Mishra ji today. He and 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) took the socialist movement forward. Today we all take a resolution that we will take this movement even further.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 14:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU