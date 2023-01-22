JUST IN
Wrestling Federation's general council meeting in Ayodhya called off
Manik Saha holds campaign in Agartala, says people have faith in BJP
Mumbai's air quality index in 'poor' category, Delhi at 'very poor'
343 infrastructure projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.5 lakh crore
India records 140 new coronavirus cases, active tally climbs to 1,960
Centre blocks BBC documentary on Gujarat riots from airing in India
Bihar: Amit Shah to attend BJP farmers' convention in Patna next month
Budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly to begin on February 3
Joshimath land subsidence: 863 buildings with cracks identified so far
We want to partner in building base for defence industries in India: France
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Before last pre-general election Budget, PM convenes Council of Ministers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Prez Droupadi Murmu to confer national award on 11 children Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the awardees on Tuesday

Topics
national awards | President of India | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Draupadi Murmu
Draupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2023 on 11 children for their exceptional achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the awardees on Tuesday.

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani will also interact with the children and congratulate them in the presence of Minister of State for Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendrabhai, according to an official statement.

There are six boys and five girls among the awardees from 11 states and UTs

Each awardee of the PMRBP will be given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate.

The Union government the PMRBP award to children for their exceptional achievements. The award is conferred on children in the age group 5-18 for their excellence in six categories, viz art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service and sports, which deserve national recognition.

This year, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar will be conferred on 11 children selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievement in the field of art and culture (4), bravery (1), innovation (2), social service (1), and sports (3), the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on national awards

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 13:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU