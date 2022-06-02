Akshay-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax-free in MP: CM Chouhan

The government on Thursday decided to accord tax-free status to the upcoming film 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

In tweet during the day, Chief Minister said, "The film on the life of great warrior Samrat Prithviraj in which is in the lead role is declared tax free in so that maximum number of youths see the movie and learn about him and a feeling of love inculcate in them towards their motherland.

The film, starring Kumar and debutant Manushi Chhillar, a former Miss World, is directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and will be released on June 3.

