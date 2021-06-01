Aligarh hooch tragedy: Factory owner, 9 others arrested in police raids

-
Ten more people, including the owner of a chemical factory, were arrested here for their alleged involvement in illicit liquor trade as police continued raids in connection with the Aligarh hooch tragedy, which has claimed at least 36 lives so far, officials said on Tuesday.
With this, the number of people arrested for their alleged involvement in illicit liquor trade has risen to 33, they said.
In a major breakthrough, the owner of a chemical factory was arrested from his plant at the Talanagri industrial estate and a large amount of methyl alcohol seized from the premises on Monday night, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters.
This methyl alcohol was being supplied to manufacturers of illicit liquor, he said.
The SSP said the factory owner was arrested on the basis of leads gathered during the interrogation of one of the main accused in the hooch tragedy case.
Nine others were arrested in separate raids across the district, the police said.
Since the first deaths in the hooch tragedy were reported on May 28, the police have been carrying out raids across the district to seize illegal liquor.
The district authorities have been sending teams to villages to urge people not to consume liquor bought a week ago.
Late on Monday evening, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Excise Commissioner P Guruprasad and two other senior officials.
Several police officials have also been suspended in connection with the incident.
