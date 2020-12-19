PM Modi to be chief guest at Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations

Prime Minister will be the chief guest at the virtual centenary celebrations of on Tuesday, the first time in over five decades that a PM will attend an event.

A university official on Saturday said Modi will release a special postal stamp to mark the occasion.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also join the event via videoconferencing.

Extending gratitude to Modi, Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor said the community is thankful to the PM for accepting the invitation to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

The last time a PM attended an event at AMU was Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964.

Before him, prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited AMU four times. He visited the first time in 1948, when he an honorary doctorate was conferred on him at the annual convocation, followed by visits in 1955, 1960 and 1963.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)