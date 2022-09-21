All hearings of SC constitution bench to be live-streamed from Sept 27

-
ALSO READ
Article 143: What are constitution benches; when and why are they formed
SC refers Uddhav-Shinde dispute to five-judge constitution bench
Important for courts to function in safe environment: Law minister Rijiju
Law minister Rijiju expresses concern over rise in pending cases in courts
More than 40 million cases pending in lower courts: Govt tells Parliament
-
Next week onwards, all constitution bench hearings in the Supreme Court will be live-streamed.
On Tuesday, a full court, which comprised all judges of the apex court, discussed the matter and decided on live-streaming proceedings. According to people familiar with the development, judges agreed that live-streaming could begin from September 27, with the broadcasting of constitutional cases on a regular basis.
Last week, senior advocate Indira Jaising wrote to the Chief Justice of India and other judges of the Supreme Court to begin live-streaming proceedings of matters of public and constitutional importance, and also to keep a permanent record of the arguments by counsel on all sides along with the proceedings of the court.
Jaising said a number of matters of national importance, which includes petitions challenging the EWS quota, hijab ban, Citizenship Amendment Act, are being heard by the apex court and urged it to allow live-streaming of cases as per the 2018 judgment, as a part of the fundamental right of every citizen to freedom of information and also the right of access to justice. "There is no substitute for first-hand knowledge, especially in the era of what has come to be known as 'fake news' and hence, there is an urgent need for real time information. Since the judgement was pronounced, I have made repeated requests to the Hon'ble court to commence live-streaming cases of national importance," said Jaising.
The cases likely to be live-streamed include petitions challenging the EWS quota law, the Centre's petition on enhanced compensation for victims of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, excommunication in the Dawoodi Bohra community, and the apex court's power to dissolve marriages on the ground of irretrievable breakdown.
Jaising had said the apex court should have its own channel and, in the meantime, the court can start streaming its proceedings on its own website, as well as on YouTube. She added there is adequate infrastructure and the ceremonial proceedings were live-streamed on the date of retirement of a former Chief Justice N.V. Ramana
Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna, and Madhya Pradesh High Courts live-stream their proceedings through their YouTube channels.
--IANS
ss/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 12:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU