New Rs 100 note & Rani Ki Vav: Key facts about first made-in-India note

The new Rs will be Lavender in colour and will bear the signature of the Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel. For visually impaired intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised triangular identification mark with micro-text 100, four angular bleed lines both on the right and left sides will also be present. According to Times Of India, this is the first note designed and printed on currency paper made in India. Even the ink and security feature on the note is made by Indian Companies.