New Rs 100 note & Rani Ki Vav: Key facts about first made-in-India note

Where and what is Rani Ki Vav?
Rani-ki-Vav is an 11th-century old heritage site in Patan, Gujarat, on the banks of the Saraswati River, and is a UNESCO heritage site. The Heritage site was awarded as the cleanest iconic place in India.
Why was it built?
Rani Ki Vav translates to the Queen's stepwell. It is believed that the stepwell (Vav) was built in memory of Bhima by his widowed queen Udayamati. The step well is located on the banks of river Saraswati.
Architecture
The structure is designed as an inverted temple highlighting the sanctity of water. It is divided into seven levels of stairs with sculptural panels of high artistic quality. The steps begin at ground level, leading down through the cool air through several pillared pavilions to reach the deep well below.
The Well
The fourth level of the structure is the deepest and leads into a rectangular tank 9.5 m by 9.4 m, at a depth of 23 m. The well is located at the westernmost end of the property and consists of a shaft 10 m in diameter and 30 m deep.
How to reach Rani Ki Vav?
By road: Intercity buses from Ahmedabad to Patan take 3.5 hours, and 1 hour from Meh. Shared jeeps are slightly quicker, but less comfortable. By rail: The train can take you as far as Mehsana (1.5 hours). From there you will need to catch a bus to Patan. By air: The nearest airport is Ahmedabad.
Some other details of the new Rs 100 banknote
The new Rs 100 note will be Lavender in colour and will bear the signature of the Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel. For visually impaired intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised triangular identification mark with micro-text 100, four angular bleed lines both on the right and left sides will also be present. According to Times Of India, this is the first note designed and printed on currency paper made in India. Even the ink and security feature on the note is made by Indian Companies.
