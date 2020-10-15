Amazon, Flipkart festival sales: Here are the top six smartphone deals

Iphone 11
Amazon.in's biggest celebration the Great Indian Festival brings a host of never-seen-before deals and offers on unique products from a host of sellers, Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) and popular brands. Festive deal of the year: iPhone 11 available at only Rs 47,999. As a part of festive season offers, Apple is giving out free AirPods with iPhone 11, starting October 17. Soon after the launch of new iPhone 12 series, Apple has slashed the prices for older iPhone models including the hot-selling iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11.
OnePlus 8T
OnePlus on Wednesday launched its new flagship 5G smartphone, the 'OnePlus 8T' in the Indian market. The smartphone will be available for early access at 12 am on October 16 for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in. Open sales for the OnePlus 8T 5G begins on October 17 across Amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus Store App. Difference between OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T is that OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, which is rate A+ from independent display benchmark firm DisplayMate. The OnePlus 8T will be available in two colours, aquamarine green and lunar silver at Rs 45,999 (12GB RAM+ 256GB internal storage) and Rs 42,999 (8GB RAM+128GB internal storage).
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is a great 5.3-inch smartphone by samsung under Rs 5,000. It has 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. Memory, Storage is 1GB RAM | 16GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB Great Indian Festival starts from October 17, 2020. Prime members will get early access starting tomorrow, October 16, 2020.
Iphone SE
Walmart-owned Flipkart will host its annual 'The Big Billion Days' sale from October 16-21.The six-day event will focus on delivering its promise of a wide range of products with great value propositions, while providing growth opportunities to MSMEs and sellers across the country, a statement said. Among the top smartphone deals, Iphone SE is one of the most attractive offer. It is available for Rs 25,999, at a discount of 39 per cent. The iPhone SE 2020 now costs Rs 39,900 for the base model with 64GB internal storage.
Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung last week announced the 6.4-inch Galaxy F41 with a 64MP rear camera system and a 6000mAh battery in India. It will be available on the first day of the six-day Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' sale. The 6GB+64GB memory variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB+128GB memory variant will be available for Rs 17,999 (expandable memory up to 512GB). During the Flipkart BBD sale, there is an introductory offer of Rs 1,500 off on both the variants.
Google Pixel 4a
Google India said that 'Pixel 4a' will be available in the country via Flipkart Big Billion Days sale at a special discounted price of Rs 29,999. Google Pixel 4a price in India has been set at Rs 31,999. However, for a limited period, the company is offering the smartphone for Rs 29,999. The Pixel 4a features a 5.8-inch OLED display.
