Amazon, Flipkart festival sales: Here are the top six smartphone deals

Samsung last week announced the 6.4-inch Galaxy F41 with a 64MP rear camera system and a 6000mAh battery in India. It will be available on the first day of the six-day Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' sale. The 6GB+64GB memory variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB+128GB memory variant will be available for Rs 17,999 (expandable memory up to 512GB). During the Flipkart BBD sale, there is an introductory offer of Rs 1,500 off on both the variants.

Walmart-owned Flipkart will host its annual 'The Big Billion Days' sale from October 16-21.The six-day event will focus on delivering its promise of a wide range of products with great value propositions, while providing growth opportunities to MSMEs and sellers across the country, a statement said. Among the top smartphone deals, Iphone SE is one of the most attractive offer. It is available for Rs 25,999, at a discount of 39 per cent. The iPhone SE 2020 now costs Rs 39,900 for the base model with 64GB internal storage.

OnePlus on Wednesday launched its new flagship 5G smartphone, the 'OnePlus 8T' in the Indian market. The smartphone will be available for early access at 12 am on October 16 for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in. Open sales for the OnePlus 8T 5G begins on October 17 across Amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus Store App. Difference between OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T is that OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, which is rate A+ from independent display benchmark firm DisplayMate. The OnePlus 8T will be available in two colours, aquamarine green and lunar silver at Rs 45,999 (12GB RAM+ 256GB internal storage) and Rs 42,999 (8GB RAM+128GB internal storage).

