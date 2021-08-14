Amid Covid, you gave the country a reason to celebrate: Kovind to athletes

President appreciated and congratulated the Indian who participated in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics as he invited the team for High Tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Saturday.

"The entire country is proud of our Olympians for bringing glory to the nation. This team has won the highest number of medals for India in Olympics. The entire country is proud of this and many congratulations to you all," said while addressing the Indian contingent.

"We are especially proud of those daughters who even after facing so many problems displayed world-class performance. During the COVID-19 pandemic, you have given the country a reason to celebrate."

"I want to tell you that 130 crore Indians were praying for your success and were supporting you with joy. After many years when at the Olympics our Indian flag was hoisted at the top and the anthem was played, at that time feeling of our country was tied up with Neeraj Chopra," he added.

"I appreciate the role played by coaches, support staff, family members, and well-wishers who contributed to your preparations. I once again congratulate you all on your excellent efforts. I wish all of you set new records in the future."

The President then invited all the Indian to enjoy the High Tea. Earlier in another video posted by SAI Media, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu could be seen showing her bronze medal to the fellow Olympians. Meanwhile, weightlifter and silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu was busy giving her best smile to fans ahead of the event.

