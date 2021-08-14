3 flights a week in London-Kochi sector from Aug 22, says CIAL

-
The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Saturday said it has proposed to schedule three flights a week from London to Kochi from August 22, to enhance Europe connectivity.
Air India will operate services on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday in the LHR-COK-LHR sector from August 22. CIAL Managing Director S Suhas in a release said the updated schedule will stimulate the aviation as well as tourism sectors in the time of the distress. "CIAL is delighted to host 3 flights from London a week. This is the highest number of flight services that have been scheduled in this sector in the history of CIAL. It gives a shot in the arm for the effort taken by Government of Kerala and CIAL to establish frequent connectivity to Europe," Suhas said. As per the current schedule, Air India operates one LHR-COK-LHR service this week.
"The AI 150/149 arrives Kochi on Wednesday, (August 18) at 0345 HRS and departs at 0550 HRS LT. Two more services have been enlisted from 22 August 2021 making the total weekly operation three in this much-favoured sector," the release said.
The new timetable schedules the operation of flights in the sector on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.
AI 150/149 arrives COK at 0300 and departs to Heathrow at 1320. On Wednesdays and Fridays, the arrival and departure operations are scheduled at 0345/1320. The flight will take 10 hrs.
CIAL has waived parking and landing fee to the airlines operating in the European sector as part of its persistent effort to improve global connectivity, it said. India currently belongs to the UK Government's amber list. Entering the UK from places on the amber list requires three COVID-19 tests the first, at least three days prior to departure; the second, on the day of arrival or before Day 2; and the third, on or after Day 8.
Home quarantine for 10 days is also mandatory. For UK nationals who are fully vaccinated, neither quarantine nor the Day 8 test is required.
