Olympians, corona warriors to be part of I-Day celebration at Red Fort

-
ALSO READ
Boost for Navy as delivery of MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopters begins
ITC to expand Welcomhotel brand to 25 hotels even amid pandemic
Important days and dates in July 2021: List of national, international days
Indian Hotels' iconic Taj named strongest hotel brand in the world
Marriott hotels to add 7 seven new properties in India as visitors check in
-
Olympians and corona warriors, who played a vital role in fighting the invisible enemy -- Covid 19, would be part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in the national Capital on Sunday. For the first time ever, this year two Mi-17 1V helicopters will shower flower petals during the flag hosting.
The Ministry of Defence said Olympians, including Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, have been invited at the flag hoisting ceremony.
"Nearly 240 Olympians, support staff, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Sports Federation officials have also been invited to grace the 'Gyan Path' in front of the ramparts of the Red Fort," the Ministry added.
In Tokyo, India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two Silver and four Bronze.
To honour the corona warriors, who played a vital role in fighting Covid-19 infections, a separate block on the southern side of the rampart has been created.
For the first time ever this year, as soon as the National Flag is hoisted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force in 'Amrut Formation'.
Captain of the first helicopter will be Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht while the second chopper is commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra.
Further, this time 500 National Cadet Corps of the Army, Navy and Air Force from different schools will be taking part in this festival of national fervour.
Meanwhile, security across the national capital has been beefed up. Anti-drone systems and snipers on high-rise buildings have been deployed. The Delhi Police have deployed nearly 5,000 police personnel across the Red Fort. All the entry and exit points in Delhi will be regulated and closed the moment the Prime Minister leaves his residence for Red Fort.
Delhi would be a no-fly zone till the time celebrations are over.
--IANS
sk/khz/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU