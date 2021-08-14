Olympians, corona warriors to be part of I-Day celebration at Red Fort

Olympians and corona warriors, who played a vital role in fighting the invisible enemy -- Covid 19, would be part of the 75th celebrations at the Red Fort in the Capital on Sunday. For the first time ever, this year two Mi-17 1V helicopters will shower flower petals during the flag hosting.

The Ministry of Defence said Olympians, including Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, have been invited at the flag hoisting ceremony.

"Nearly 240 Olympians, support staff, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Sports Federation officials have also been invited to grace the 'Gyan Path' in front of the ramparts of the Red Fort," the Ministry added.

In Tokyo, India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two Silver and four Bronze.

To honour the corona warriors, who played a vital role in fighting Covid-19 infections, a separate block on the southern side of the rampart has been created.

For the first time ever this year, as soon as the Flag is hoisted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force in 'Amrut Formation'.

Captain of the first helicopter will be Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht while the second chopper is commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra.

Further, this time 500 Cadet Corps of the Army, Navy and Air Force from different schools will be taking part in this festival of national fervour.

Meanwhile, security across the national capital has been beefed up. Anti-drone systems and snipers on high-rise buildings have been deployed. The Delhi Police have deployed nearly 5,000 police personnel across the Red Fort. All the entry and exit points in Delhi will be regulated and closed the moment the Prime Minister leaves his residence for Red Fort.

Delhi would be a no-fly zone till the time celebrations are over.

