Amid surging Covid-19 cases, Haryana extends lockdown till May 17

In order to contain the COVID outbreak, Haryana on Sunday extended lockdown for another week starting from May 10 to May 17, said the state government, adding that the state will observe the period as 'Surkshit Haryana'.
"To contain the spread of the COVID pandemic, the restrictions are imposed for another one week that is from May 10, 2021 (05:00 am onwards) to May 17, 2021 (till 05:00 am) in the State of Haryana. The period is to be observed as Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana," reads the order.
No gathering of more than 11 persons to be allowed, including for weddings, cremations/funerals. Marriages will be allowed to be conducted only at home and Courts with a maximum limit of 11 persons and no movement of 'barat' procession is allowed, the government said.
Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said strict action will be taken against those who flout the COVID restrictions.
"Surkshit Haryana announced from May 10 to May 17. Stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Haryana," Anil Vij told ANI.
A lockdown was already imposed in Haryana till May 10 with effect from May 3.
Haryana reported 13,548 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. With this, the case tally reached 6,15,897. As many as 12,639 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in Haryana stands at 1,16,867.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
