Amid VIP movement at Rajghat, heavy traffic chokes routes to central Delhi

Commuters travelling towards central from the eastern parts of the capital and Noida faced heavy traffic due to VIP movement towards and away from Rajghat on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at his memorial in Rajghat.

According to police, those commuting via ITO, Pragati Maidan and Barapulla will face heavy traffic as these routes are completely choked.

Taking to Twitter, the Traffic Police alerted commuters to avoid certain stretches.

"Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg, Ring Road near Rajghat due to special traffic arrangements. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also paid homage to the Mahatma at Rajghat.

