JUST IN
Amid VIP movement at Rajghat, heavy traffic chokes routes to central Delhi
13 trains run late owing to rain, low visibility in Delhi: Railways
Court intervention or discussion: Visva-Bharati gives Amartya Sen 2 options
CPI(M) demands high-level probe against Adani over short selling report
Indian Railways commence metal barrier fencing to curb cattle runovers
Uttarakhand govt to construct 50,000 poly houses in state: CM Dhami
Man dupes others impersonating as PMO official, CBI initiates probe
MV Ganga Vilas cruise ship to leave Kolkata on Monday for Sundarbans
'Three deaths every day': Labour safety under construction in India
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Cochin airport
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India safeguarding farm subsidy, says Agri minister Tomar on G20 sidelines
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amid VIP movement at Rajghat, heavy traffic chokes routes to central Delhi

According to police, those commuting via ITO, Pragati Maidan and Barapulla will face heavy traffic as these routes are completely choked

Topics
Delhi traffic | Delhi | VIP security

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

traffic, automobile, pollution
Representative Image

Commuters travelling towards central Delhi from the eastern parts of the national capital and Noida faced heavy traffic due to VIP movement towards and away from Rajghat on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at his memorial in Rajghat.

According to police, those commuting via ITO, Pragati Maidan and Barapulla will face heavy traffic as these routes are completely choked.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters to avoid certain stretches.

"Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg, Ring Road near Rajghat due to special traffic arrangements. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also paid homage to the Mahatma at Rajghat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi traffic

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 12:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.