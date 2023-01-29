JUST IN
Indian Railways commence metal barrier fencing to curb cattle runovers

The release stated that the work is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023

ANI  General News 

The Railways has initiated the construction of metal beam fencing for curbing the incidents of cattle runover in the busy Mumbai - Ahmedabad section, informed a press release.

The metal barrier fencing will cover a length of about 622 km, between Mumbai to Ahmedabad and will be undertaken at approximately Rs 245.26 crore. All eight tenders have been awarded and work is progressing in full swing, the release stated.

The fencing will be of guard rails made of metal. The fencing is very robust as it consists of two W-beams. A W-beam type stands for broad flanges, which are thicker, that aid in resisting bend stress. Such fencings are used in highways and expressways, especially accident-prone areas to provide protection to vehicles as well as pedestrians, the release added.

The release stated that the work is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023.

The Western Railway further appealed to the cattle owners/cattle grazers to not let their cattle come near the railway land/tracks.

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 23:42 IST

