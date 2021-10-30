Amit Shah arrives in Dehradun to launch 'Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana'

-
ALSO READ
Naveen Patnaik announces smart health cards for 3.5 crore people
Covid: Healthcare scheme beneficiaries in U'khand to get cashless treatment
Nagaland to cover 70% families under Ayushman Bharat by March 2022
Condition of ex-UP chief minister Kalyan Singh stable, says hospital
Kalyan Singh, UP chief minister at time of Babri Masjid demolition, dies
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived in Dehradun to participate in various events in the state today.
Shah was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the airport.
Shah will launch 'Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana' in Dehradun. After this event, he will address the Shantikunj Golden Jubilee Year lecture series in Haridwar at 4 PM today.
Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are scheduled to take place in early 2022.
In the 2017 elections, BJP secured 57 assembly seats, Congress won 11 seats and the rest of the seats were won by others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU