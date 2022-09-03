JUST IN
Business Standard

Need to make educational institutes future ready, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday stressed on the need to make educational institutions future ready and said India has a great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped

Topics
IITs | Educational institutes | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Draupadi Murmu
Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday stressed on the need to make educational institutions future ready and said India has a great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped.

The president was addressing the closing ceremony of diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

"India has great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped. We need to make our institutes future ready with new teaching and learning metrics, pedagogy and content," she said.

Calling IITs the country's pride, Murmu said, "Their story is the story of independent India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 17:53 IST

