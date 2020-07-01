Amit Shah assures all possible help to TN govt after blast at power plant

Union Home Minister on Wednesday assured all possible help to the government after a at a in the state.

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives due to the at Neyveli power plant, Shah said CISF personnel were on the spot to assist with the relief work.

"Have spoken to @CMOTamilNadu and assured all possible help. @CISFHQrs is already on the spot to assist the relief work," he tweeted.

The home minister also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

Six men were killed and 16 others injured when a boiler exploded at the NLC India's thermal plant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)