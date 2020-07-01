Amit Shah assures all possible help to TN govt after blast at power plant

-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday assured all possible help to the Tamil Nadu government after a blast at a power plant in the state.
Expressing anguish over the loss of lives due to the blast at Neyveli power plant, Shah said CISF personnel were on the spot to assist with the relief work.
"Have spoken to @CMOTamilNadu and assured all possible help. @CISFHQrs is already on the spot to assist the relief work," he tweeted.
The home minister also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.
Six men were killed and 16 others injured when a boiler exploded at the NLC India's thermal plant.
