India's unemployment rate fell to 11% in June from 23.5% in May: CMIE

The fall in jobless rate came as economic activities resumed after government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

The fall in unemployment rate suggested the worst may be over for the economy, at least for now

India's unemployment rate in June fell to 11% from 23.5% in May, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Wednesday as economic activities resumed after government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions.
 

The virus has infected over half a million people in the world's second-most populous nation, hitting economic activity, but fall in unemployment rate suggested the worst may be over for the economy, at least for now.
 

Separately, the finance ministry in a statement on Wednesday said the gross Goods And Services Tax collections, an indicator of economic activities, in June touched Rs 909.17 billion, equal to 91% Of the collections in the same month last year.
 
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 14:48 IST

