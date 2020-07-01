India's unemployment rate fell to 11% in June from 23.5% in May: CMIE

India's rate in June fell to 11% from 23.5% in May, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Wednesday as economic activities resumed after government eased pandemic lockdown restrictions.



The virus has infected over half a million people in the world's second-most populous nation, hitting economic activity, but fall in rate suggested the worst may be over for the economy, at least for now.



Separately, the finance ministry in a statement on Wednesday said the gross Goods And Services Tax collections, an indicator of economic activities, in June touched Rs 909.17 billion, equal to 91% Of the collections in the same month last year.



