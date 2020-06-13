JUST IN
World coronavirus dispatch: Brazil No. 2 in death toll, goes past UK
Amit Shah, LG, CM Kejriwal to meet over Covid-19 situation in Delhi

The meeting comes in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus in Delhi which reached 36,000 and the pandemic so far claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present at the meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

The meeting comes in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus in Delhi which reached 36,000 and the pandemic so far claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital.

 

"Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah and Health Minister, @drharshvardhan to hold meeting with @LtGovDelhi, CM Delhi & members of SDMA to review situation in the capital regarding Covid-19 tomorrow, 14th June at 11 am. Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present," Shah's office tweeted.

 
First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 16:07 IST

