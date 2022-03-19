JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Inflation set to go up, govt must act to protect people: Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

Amit Shah participates in 83rd CRPF Raising Day in Jammu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday participated in the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu.

Topics
Amit Shah | CRPF  | Jammu

ANI 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the FICCI Annual Convention & 94th Annual General Meeting on the theme ‘India Beyond 75’, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday participated in the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu.

This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.

The CRPF Raising Day is held on March 19 after India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF following the enactment of the CRPF Act by the Parliament in 1950. The CRPF was raised in 1939 and was then known as the Crown Representative's Police.

The CRPF was raised as the Crown Representative's Police on this very day in 1939. It was given a fresh lease of life soon after Independence when it was renamed and redesigned as the Central Reserve Police on 28th December 1949 and was mandated to secure the internal security of the country.

After reaching Jammu, Shah on Friday handed over job appointment letters to kin of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who were killed in terrorist incidents.

"The entire nation is proud of their dedication and valour to keep Jammu and Kashmir safe. The Narendra Modi government is committed to the welfare of all the policemen and their families in J-K," Shah said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

This is the second visit of Shah to Jammu in the last five months. Earlier, he had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days.

According to sources, the Union Home Minister will review the security arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, March 19 2022. 11:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU