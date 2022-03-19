Amit Shah participates in 83rd CRPF Raising Day in Jammu

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday participated in the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu.
This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.
The CRPF Raising Day is held on March 19 after India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF following the enactment of the CRPF Act by the Parliament in 1950. The CRPF was raised in 1939 and was then known as the Crown Representative's Police.
The CRPF was raised as the Crown Representative's Police on this very day in 1939. It was given a fresh lease of life soon after Independence when it was renamed and redesigned as the Central Reserve Police on 28th December 1949 and was mandated to secure the internal security of the country.
After reaching Jammu, Shah on Friday handed over job appointment letters to kin of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who were killed in terrorist incidents.
"The entire nation is proud of their dedication and valour to keep Jammu and Kashmir safe. The Narendra Modi government is committed to the welfare of all the policemen and their families in J-K," Shah said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).
This is the second visit of Shah to Jammu in the last five months. Earlier, he had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days.
According to sources, the Union Home Minister will review the security arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra.
