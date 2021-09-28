JUST IN
1 Pak terrorist killed in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army

One terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army in the Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir, while another surrendered during the operation, said sources on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorist associates in Pulwama and busted a terrorist hideout in Rajourikadal area in Srinagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The Srinagar Police with the assistance of Pulwama Police and Army's 50 RR also arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists from South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

First Published: Tue, September 28 2021. 14:27 IST

