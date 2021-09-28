1 Pak terrorist killed in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army

One terrorist was neutralised by the in the Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir, while another surrendered during the operation, said sources on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Police arrested two terrorist associates in Pulwama and busted a terrorist hideout in Rajourikadal area in Srinagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The Srinagar Police with the assistance of Pulwama Police and Army's 50 RR also arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists from South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

One LeT terrorist Ali Babar Patra from Okhara, Punjab in Pakistan surrendered before security forces during an operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir: pic.twitter.com/M7URcShc9Z — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

