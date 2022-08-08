Amit Shah terms Murmu's election as President as 'acche din' for Odisha

Terming the election of as India's President as Odisha's "acche din", Union Home minister on Monday said it was proud moment in the nation's history that a tribal woman has risen to occupy the highest constitutional office.

Addressing an event, Shaha daughter of Odisha's soil Murmu was now the President of India and it was an honour for the people of the entire state.

"Not only this, three Union Ministers - Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Bisweshwar Tudu are from . The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also from Odisha," he pointed out.

Shah saif the constituent assembly formed to draft the Indian constitution had representation from every section of the society in a way but there was one issue - there was no tribal woman.

"Today the democracy working under that Constitution has residing in the Rashtrapati Bhavan as the president," Shah said.

The union home minister was speaking at 'Amruta Utsav', an event organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the Odia daily Prajatantra. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also present at the event.

Shah also paid tributes to Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab and the people of Utkal region for their contribution to India's freedom. "I would also like to extend my heartiest congratulations to all the people of Utkal because Murmu who was born in a poor family here and is President today," he said.

Shah and Union Education Minister also took a part in the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Cuttack.

"It is always special to be in but this time people with Tiranga in their hands made it even more memorable. I bow to the people of Cuttack for their unparalleled love and affection," he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Shah offered prayers at the Shree Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

"The soul is very happy after the darshan of Mahadev in the famous Lingaraj temple of Bhubaneshwar in the holy month of Shravan. This temple is a historical heritage of Indian culture, on which every rock is a wonderful miracle of ancient Indian craftsmanship," he said in a tweet.

After offering prayers at the Shree Lingaraj temple, Union Minister visited the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Odia Bazar.

"Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is synonymous with courage and bravery. It is a great privilege to visit Janakinath Bhawan, Netaji's birthplace in Cuttack and pay tributes to him. The entire nation will always remain indebted to his monumental contribution to our freedom struggle," Shah tweeted.

