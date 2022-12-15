JUST IN
Every Indian proud to see Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN, says PM Modi
Rice over riots in Chhattisgarh: The paddy trade in Red hotbed
Business Standard

Amit Shah to attend Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Kolkata on Dec 17

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending the Eastern Zonal Council meeting scheduled to be held in Kolkata on Saturday, a senior state government official said

Topics
Amit Shah | Bharatiya Janata Party | Kolkata

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending the Eastern Zonal Council meeting scheduled to be held in Kolkata on Saturday, a senior state government official said.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in the city for the meeting on Friday night, he said.

"The office of the Union home minister has confirmed that Shah will chair the meeting on Saturday," the official told PTI.

Shah is slated to meet chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Sikkim and hold discussions on unsettled issues between these five states, including those related to boundaries and completion of the eastern freight corridor.

Alongside the CMs, chiefs of all central armed forces are expected to attend the meeting at the West Bengal secretariat, he said.

The meeting, which was earlier scheduled for November 5, was postponed due to Shah's unavailability, owing to prior engagements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 22:04 IST

