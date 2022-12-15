New Delhi hosts India-Japan consultation, focus on bilateral ties

The India- Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) was held in the capital, New Delhi, on Thursday, with the diplomatic dialogue being headed by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Shigeo Yamada, according to a statment from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The consultation was held to address international issues and strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to the MEA statement, both countries are looking forward to holding more such constructive talks and deep engagement in the future.

Previously, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on September 8 participated in a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo, reviewing various aspects of cooperation, including regional affairs.

Singh tweeted, "Reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and regional affairs during the bilateral meeting with Japan's Minister of Defence, Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo today. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries,".

"India and pursue a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. India's defence partnership with will play a crucial role in ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," the Defence minister added.

During his visit, Singh paid tributes to Japan's Self Defence Forces (SDF) personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. "My tributes to Japan's Self Defense Forces personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty," Singh tweeted.

In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Japan and had a productive exchange of views on enhancing bilateral relations in various spheres as well as on some regional and global issues.

During the talks, the two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in the area of defence manufacturing. They had concurred that the next 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting may be held in Japan, at the earliest.

During the same event, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said the ties between the two countries have gained new meaning in recent years, adding that the second 2+2 Ministerial meeting demonstrates the commitment of both nations toward strengthening bilateral security, strategic aspects and defence cooperation.

He also said the meeting exhibits the strength of the special strategic and global partnership while emphasising that energy and food security have emerged as "particularly pressing issues" needing a collective solution.

"India-Japan partnership is of immense importance. It is rooted in our shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for the rule of law. The strategic aspects of the relationship have gained new meaning in recent years and are reflected in our recent bilateral & plurilateral engagements," the EAM said in a statement during the opening remarks of the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meeting in Tokyo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)