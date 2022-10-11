Amit Shah unveils 15ft high statue of Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara

Union Home Minister on Tuesday unveiled a 15-feet high statue of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan at his ancestral village of Sitab Diara in Saran district of .

Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah reached Sitab Diara via Varanasi to take part in the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of Narayan, popularly known as JP.

Shah unveiled the statute on the premises of JP's ancestral house in Lala Ka Tola.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)