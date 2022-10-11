JUST IN
SC issues notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's plea against Delhi HC order
Business Standard

Amit Shah unveils 15ft high statue of Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a 15-feet high statue of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan at his ancestral village of Sitab Diara in Bihar's Saran district

Topics
Amit Shah | Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  Sitab Diara (Bihar) 

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday unveiled a 15-feet high statue of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan at his ancestral village of Sitab Diara in Saran district of Bihar.

Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah reached Sitab Diara via Varanasi to take part in the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of Narayan, popularly known as JP.

Shah unveiled the statute on the premises of JP's ancestral house in Lala Ka Tola.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 13:48 IST

