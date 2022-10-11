Amit Shah unveils 15ft high statue of Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday unveiled a 15-feet high statue of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan at his ancestral village of Sitab Diara in Saran district of Bihar.
Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah reached Sitab Diara via Varanasi to take part in the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of Narayan, popularly known as JP.
Shah unveiled the statute on the premises of JP's ancestral house in Lala Ka Tola.
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 13:48 IST
