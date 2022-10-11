JUST IN
Hardeep Puri flags Offshore Bid Round; promises transparency to investors
Technology and talent two pillars of India's development journey: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said technology and talent are two pillars of India's development journey and emphasised on the importance of technology as an agent of inclusion in the country

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said technology and talent are two pillars of India's development journey and emphasised on the importance of technology as an agent of inclusion in the country.

In a video message to the Second United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress-2022 being held here, the Prime Minister said the country has been working on a vision of Antyodaya, which means empowering the last person at the last mile in a mission mode.

It is the mission that has guided us in last-mile empowerment and that too on a massive scale, he said.

"Providing banking to 450 million unbanked people, a population greater than that of the United States. Insuring 135 million uninsured people, about the size of the population of France. Taking sanitation facilities to 110 million families and tap water connections to over 60 million families, India is ensuring no one is left behind," Modi said.

India is the world's number one in real-time digital payments and even the small-scale vendors accept or prefer digital payments, he pointed out.

"India is a young nation with great innovative spirit. We are among the top start-up hubs in the world. Since 2021, we have almost doubled the number of unicorn start-ups. This is due to India's young talent," the Prime Minister said.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 13:28 IST

