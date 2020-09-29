Amnesty involved in multiple illegalities', says BJP as NGO halts India ops

-
ALSO READ
Amnesty International halts India operations citing govt witch-hunt
ED investigating firm linked to Amnesty, no probe against NGO: Report
Amnesty International shuts India operations, says govt 'freezing dissent'
Amnesty's statement far from truth, attempt to influence probe: MHA
Will there be lockdown 5.0? Get all the coronavirus updates and highlights
-
The BJP Tuesday alleged Amnesty International is involved in "multiple illegalities" and it has no right to lecture on propriety, hours after the human rights watchdog said it was halting India operations over an "incessant witch-hunt".
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said any organisation can work in India but it cannot violate the laws and regulations of the country.
Any organization can function in India, but it has to be within its legal ambit. Wearing a veil of honesty and acting in bad faith is not something we will permit to Indian or foreign organisations," he said.
Rathore also alleged that Amnesty International received foreign funds illegally.
"Multiple illegalities have been undertaken by Amnesty International, therefore, it has no right to lecture on propriety, especially when it faces action over its illegal practices," Rathore said.
He further said that in 2009, Amnesty International's license had been rejected by the UPA government for receiving foreign funds and their operations were suspended.
Amnesty International earlier in the day said it was halting all its activities in India due to freezing of its accounts and claimed that it is being subjected to an "incessant witch-hunt" over alleged unfounded and motivated allegations.
In a statement, Amnesty India said the organisation has been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work.
However, the government has said that Amnesty has been receiving foreign funds illegally.
Amnesty International India said it stands in full compliance with all applicable Indian and international laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU