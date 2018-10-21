Amritsar train tragedy: No permission from Railways, municipality; updates

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday ordered a magisterial probe into Amritsar train tragedy where 59 people were mowed down by two trains while watching Dusshera celebration at Dhobi ghat ground near Joda Phatak

Punjab government asked the Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner to conduct an inquiry within four weeks. "Action will be taken against those responsible for the tragedy once the inquiry report comes," Amarinder Singh assured.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha said that the railway ministry is not to be blamed for any lapses leading to the disaster.

Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani said the railways was not informed about the gathering of people. "The Commission conducts a statutory investigation into railway accidents. This was an incident where people were trespassing on the tracks and not an accident," Ashwani Lohani told PTI.

The situation remained tense on Sunday as locals continued with their sit-in at Joda Phatak where the tragedy happened, PTI reported. The locals were raising slogans against the state government and demanding action against the train's driver.

Here are the latest developments after the tragic which killed 59 people

No Objection Certificate by Punjab police

The organisers of Ramlila function at Dhobi ghat ground near Joda Phatak took a 'no objection certificate' for the Dussehra.

The organisers had also asked for security arrangements, citing the expected presence of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, at the event, a letter seeking the certificate reveals. However, eyewitnesses complained about the arrangements for the safety of people at the ground along the tracks near Joda Phatak were not adequate.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrik Singh Powar said the organisers were given a no objection certificate' on the condition that they also get permission from the municipal corporation and the pollution department.





No permission from civic authorities, Railways

The organisers did not have the necessary permission from municipal authorities to hold the Dussera event in Dhobi ghat ground. Railway officials said no permission was sought from them either. "Why did the government not ensure proper security arrangements? Why was such a function allowed to take place near the railway tracks?" asked Sujit Singh.

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation distanced itself from the tragedy. "Nobody was given permission for organising the Dussehra event. Moreover, nobody had applied for the permission with the Amritsar Municipal Corporation," Commissioner Sonali Giri said.



Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur 'solely responsible' for the accident: SAD

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore per person and government jobs for the families of those killed in the tragic train accident here.



He alleged that Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur was solely answerable for the accident as she was the chief guest at the Dussehra function and responsible for holding such a big event sans security and safety measures.

Speaking to ANI, Navjot said, "There were vacant seats at Dhobi Ghat ground. Ravan was tied securely and there were no chances of it falling down and creating chaos. There was no stampede. Announcements were made four-five times asking people to come inside the ground."

Councillor behind Dussehra event goes underground

Municipal corporation councillor Vijay Madan and her son Sourabh Madan Mithu, the main organisers of the Dussehra celebration in Amritsar have gone underground with other family members after the tragic train incident. Vijay Madan is the sitting councillor from ward number 29 falling under the Amritsar East assembly constituency. According to police, a few people angry over the accident attacked their residence, broke window panes and pelted stones on Saturday.

GRP filed a case against unknown persons

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday registered a case against unknown persons in connection with the Amritsar tragedy. A case has been registered under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, a GRP official said.





SHO of GRP railway station Amritsar Balvir Singh said the FIR has been registered against the unknown persons and names of the accused would be added in the FIR after an investigation.