Andaman and Nicobar Islands reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 4,420

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman



and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,420 on Saturday as 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eight new patients have travel history, while nine fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, the official said.

Nineteen more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The archipelago now has 166 active cases, while 4,194 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Sixty patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has sent 96,214 samples for COVID- 19 tests, of which 96,160 reports have been received and 54 are awaited, the official added.

