Andaman & Nicobar Islands report 10 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

Andaman and Nicobar Islands



COVID-19 tally rose to 7,243 as 10 more people tested positive for the virus, while one new fatality pushed the death toll in the union territory to 126, a health official said on Sunday.

All the 10 new cases in the archipelago were detected during contact tracing.

The union territory now has 121 active COVID-19 cases, of which 117 are in South Andaman district while the rest four in North and Middle Andaman district, the official said, adding that the Nicobar district is now free as it has no active COVID-19 case. Andaman and Nicobar Islands have three districts.

Twelve more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 6,996, he said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 3,95,624 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.83 per cent.

A total of 1,31,428 people have been vaccinated in the union territory so far, of which 1,13,,978 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 17,450 have received both doses of the vaccine, he added. The union territory has a total population of 4 lakh people.

Meanwhile, the Information, Publicity and Tourism secretary of the union territory, S K Singh on Saturday urged the people to avoid inter-island movement and help the administration in bringing down the number of COVID-19 cases.

"It is a pandemic time and we should restrict our movement to curb the transmission of virus," Singh said.

He further reiterated the need for people to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour for their own safety and that of their family and the society at large.

