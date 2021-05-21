Southwest Monsoon arrives over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, says IMD

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
Andamans see no new Covid case in 5 days despite steady inflow of tourists
Andaman and Nicobar Islands update: 11 cases push Covid tally of to 4,667
Monsoon to make early arrival over Kerala, likely to be on May 31: IMD
Spike in daily coronavirus infections, India records 22,854 new cases
-
The Southwest Monsoon has arrived over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday, an indication that it will soon reach the mainland.
"The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and some parts of north Andaman Sea today, the 21st May, 2021," the IMD said.
Last week, the IMD had said that the monsoon was likely to make an onset over Kerala on May 31, a day ahead of its normal schedule.
The development also marks the start of the four-month rainfall season.
The IMD has already predicted that the monsoon is expected to be normal this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU