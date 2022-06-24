Andhra cabinet approves 3,700 MW Adani Green Energy projects in 4 locations

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet reconstituted, 25 ministers sworn-in
Adani Green shares jump 5% as company becomes 10th largest on BSE
Will India's green hydrogen projects fuel its future needs?
Adani group firms' gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion, shows data
Over 200 Apple suppliers across 25 countries commit to using clean power
-
The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved the proposal of Adani Green Energy Limited for setting up pumped hydro storage projects, with a total capacity to generate 3,700 MW of power, at four different locations in the state.
Adani came forward to set up these plants at a cost of Rs 15,376 crore in four phases and provide employment to 4,000 people, according to the Chief Minister's Office.
The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) cleared the proposal two days ago and the council of ministers in the state cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, approved it.
According to the proposal, Adani will set up a 1,000 MW plant each in YSR and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, a 1,200 MW plant also in Manyam district and another 500 MW in Satya Sai district.
In 2022-23 (first phase), the company will invest Rs 1,349 crore on the projects, according to the CMO.
Official sources said more than 11,000 acres of land would be required for the proposed four plants. As per the state government's direction, Adani will have to take the land on lease from farmers and pay a lease amount of Rs 30,000 per acre, per annum.
As the proposed project sites are located in parched regions, the Chief Minister feels leasing of lands would provide a steady source of income to the farmers.
"This will be beneficial for the farmers as well as the state," the Chief Minister said at the SIPB meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU