Andhra coronavirus update: 2,058 cases, 23 deaths in last 24 hours

: Andhra Pradesh reported 2,058
fresh coronavirus cases, 2,053 recoveries and 23 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.
Consequently, the gross positives increased to 19,66,175, recoveries to 19,31,618 and deaths to 13,377, a health department bulletin said.
The number of active cases in the state was 21,180, it said.
East Godavari district reported 364, Krishna 325, Chittoor 284, Prakasam 242, Guntur 182, SPS Nellore 173, Kadapa 140 and West Godavari 127 fresh cases in 24 hours.
Visakhapatnam added 89 while the remaining four districts logged less than 50 new cases each.
Chittoor reported five fresh fatalities, Krishna four, Prakasam and SPS Nellore three each, East Godavari, Guntur and Kurnool two each and Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.
