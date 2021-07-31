58 Covid new cases, one more death in Delhi in last 24 hours

-
-
The national capital recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
The single new fatality pushed the death toll in the city to 25,053, according to the latest bulletin.
The national capital logged 63 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent.
No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 51 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to official data.
This was the third time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality had been logged in a day.
On July 18 and July 24 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official figures.
On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.
The second wave swept the city during April-May period.
