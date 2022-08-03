Andhra gas leak: 53 people undergoing treatment, reportedly stable

-
Following the poisonous gas leak incident in a company in the Brandix area of Andhra Pradesh's Atchutapuram, a total of 53 people were admitted to the hospital so far.
"At present, 53 people are admitted here. All have been examined and their condition is stable. They are undergoing treatment," said Hemanth, District Medical and Health Officer, Anakapalle.
He further added that most of the patients complained about the difficulty in breathing, nausea, and vomiting.
As per the reports, about 50 people were shifted to hospital after they fell ill on Tuesday due to the leaked gas.
The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. Employees ran out of the company due to panic.
"The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals and evacuation is underway at the premises. More details awaited," SP Anakapalli said.
Some women employees were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
Earlier in June, about 178 women workers fell sick after a gas leak at a laboratory in the Atchutapuram area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. More patients were admitted to the hospital later for treatment.
Following the incident, the Andhra Pradesh government set up a joint committee to ascertain the cause of the gas leak and they suspected leakage from the air conditioner.
First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 10:28 IST