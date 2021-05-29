Andhra Pradesh forms paediatric task force to gear up for Covid third wave

With the prediction of a third wave of coronavirus, and that it could possibly affect children largely, the government has started preparing ahead to tackle any eventuality.

In that direction, it has constituted the AP Paediatric Covid-19 Task Force of experts to advise the government on all technical and medical issues related to children and prepare various protocols and conduct extensive training for medical, nursing and paramedical personnel.

The Task Force will look into the logistics like hospital facilities, oxygen masks for children, medicines and other issues and make necessary recommendations.

The Task Force will be headed by B Chandrasekhar Reddy, a neurosurgeon and chairman of AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation and have seven other experts.

"The Task Force should submit its preliminary report in a week," Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.

