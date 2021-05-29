Tamil Nadu govt to give Rs 5 lakh to children orphaned due to Covid

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh assistance for children who lost both their parents due to COVID-19.
The state government will bear their educational and hostel fees till graduation.
It will also provide Rs 3 lakh to the children who lost one of their parents.
After a high-level official meeting headed by MK Stalin, the state government took the decision to deposit Rs 5 lakh in the children's account, which will be helpful for their livelihood. After the children turn 18 the deposited money will be given to the child with the interest amount.
The Tamil Nadu government has already formed a task force to monitor the children who lost their parents.
These children will also be given priority in government homes.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 33,361 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 19,78,621.
